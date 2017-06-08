Judge Denies Bail for Man Accused of Killing Indigenous Woman in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – A man accused of killing an indigenous woman whose body was found in a farmer’s field has been denied bail.

Brett Overby, who is 30, looked over to his family in the courtroom as a judge ruled he must stay behind bars while awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Overby is accused of killing Christine Wood last August.

The 21-year-old was from Oxford House First Nation and disappeared while visiting Winnipeg with her parents.

Overby was charged in April when police said they found evidence in his house.

Wood’s body was found last week by a farmer inspecting his crops just outside the city.

Details of the bail hearing cannot be published under a court order.

A trial date has not yet been set.

