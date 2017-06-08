Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Receives $10K from New Outlet Mall

WINNIPEG — A charitable initiative launched by Outlet Collection Winnipeg during their grand opening ceremony last month has provided $10,000 to Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc.

The charity was chosen as the voters’ charity of choice as part of the “You Care. We Share.” campaign. Winnipeggers submitted votes both online and in-person, which were then narrowed down to select the top three charities.

“We are very honoured that Winnipeggers found it in their hearts to choose Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc. as their charity of choice,” said Rebecca Norman, a director of Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue Inc.

“It will go a long way to help us provide veterinary care and rehabilitation to the stray dogs and cats we take into our rescue.”

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will donate an additional $11,000 to charities that made the top 10 of the voters’ choice. The Clothes Closet and D’Arcys Arc, the two runner-up charities, will each receive $2,000 and the remainder of the top 10 charities will each receive $1,000.

Top 10 charities:

The Clothes Closet — provides work-appropriate clothing to women in need (leaving abusive relationships) to aid in re-entering the work force

D’Arcy’s Arc — provides shelter, veterinary care, and adoption services for stray and abandoned cats and dogs

The Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba — offers meals to 22,000 school children and youth across Manitoba

Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY) Inc. — works with street-entrenched and homeless youth up to age 29

Esther House Inc. — aids women healing from addiction

Genesis House — provides counselling, assessment, support and prevention programs

Visions of Independence Inc. — provides housing and programs to people with intellectual disabilities

SEED Winnipeg — aids people in starting small businesses and works to reduce poverty and help the inner city

Agape Table — emergency, low-cost meal and grocery program

Lake Winnipeg Foundation — seeks solutions to ensure a clean, healthy Lake Winnipeg and watershed, now and for future generations

Comments

comments