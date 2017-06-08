Honorary Stretch of Hutchings Street Being Renamed After Pratt’s Wholesale Owners

A portion of Hutchings Street is being renamed after the longtime owners of Pratt’s Wholesale Food Service in Winnipeg’s North End.

The Baranyk family has owned the independent food service distributor for 37 years. The business itself has been in operation since 1910.

Hutchings from Inkster Boulevard to Sheppard Street will be named to honorary Leonard & Eleane Baranyk Way on Friday.

“It’ll be great to be there to celebrate a long-standing business in the Point Douglas ward,” said area Councillor Mike Pagtakhan.

Leonard and Eleane Baranyk, together with their three sons, Lenny, Jason and Jeff, have owned Pratt’s Wholesale since 1980; Leonard has worked at Pratt’s for 50 years. When Leonard started in 1967, Pratt’s only had eight employees, and since then he has seen and helped the business grow to nearly 550 employees, with 250 employees based in Winnipeg.

