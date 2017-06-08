Pop-Up BBQ Luncheon Celebrating Turkey Month

WINNIPEG — Still think there’s no such thing as a free lunch? The Manitoba Turkey Producers will tell you otherwise.

To celebrate June being Turkey Month in the province, producers are hosting a pop-up BBQ lunch today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This year, we wanted to do something a little different with the help of Granny’s Poultry Farmers Cooperative,” said Helga Wheddon, general manager, Manitoba Turkey Producers. “With the weather working in our favour, a pop-up barbecue was a great idea.”

The first 250 guests to show up to 1440 Jack Blick Avenue will receive barbecued turkey burgers and the chance to win prizes.

The Manitoba Turkey Producers market over 1.3 million birds annually, comprising of 7 percent of the turkey industry in Canada. Most of the turkey sold in Manitoba is locally produced and processed.

