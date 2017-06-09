ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Canadian Arrested in New Zealand After Meth Allegedly Found in Candles

in The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Handcuffs
(Handcuffs image via Shutterstock)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Authorities in New Zealand say a 36-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after customs officers allegedly found 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of candles.

The New Zealand Customs Service says the suspect was arrested in central Auckland on Friday after investigators linked him to the shipment.

The government agency says in a news release the drugs were found earlier this week in a package sent from Canada that was labelled as “home accessories.”

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine concealed in the candles with a street value equivalent to more than $4.6 million Cdn.

No information was released on whether the suspect is facing charges.

CP - The Canadian Press


