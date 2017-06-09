Iogo Yogurt Recalled Due to Risk of Plastic Pieces

Iogo yogurt products have been recalled in several Canadian provinces over the risk that they could contain pieces of plastic.

The recall affects consumers in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The recalled products include six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt.

Also recalled is the one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is investigating and says more recalls could be triggered.

No report injuries have been associated with consuming the yogurt.

Comments

comments