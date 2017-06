WINNIPEG — A 19-year-old man is in custody after a rash of break-ins between Thursday and early Friday.

Several homes in the 1100-1200 block of Leila Avenue were broken into and personal items were stolen.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

