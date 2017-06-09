Manitoba Man Accused of Break in, ATV Theft, Assaulting Homeowners: RCMP

By The Canadian Press

DENARE BEACH, Sask. — A Manitoba man is accused of breaking into three homes, trying to steal an ATV and assaulting five people, including two RCMP officers.

RCMP say it happened on June 2 in the village of Denare Beach, Sask., around 400 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon and close to the boundary with Manitoba.

Police say a man broke into one home and assaulted the homeowner, then broke into the home next door and stole property.

He then approached a man on an ATV and tried to steal it; the man took the keys and went into a home, locking the door, but the suspect broke in and assaulted him.

A man stopped to help and was assaulted, and when RCMP from Creighton and Flin Flon arrived, two of their members were injured while taking him into custody.

Josh Paul, who is 27, of Flin Flon, Man., is to appear in court in Creighton, Sask., on June 13 on several charges, including attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer.

Denare Beach’s website says it has about 800 permanent residents and double that in the summer.

