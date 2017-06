As many as 4,000 hogs died Thursday night in a barn fire southwest of New Bothwell, Manitoba.

Two feeder hog barns on Provincial Road 31N were destroyed after the fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m.

Crews from the Kleefeld, Grunthal and Niverville fire departments responded to the blaze.

No humans were injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the investigation.

— Staff

Comments

comments