Winnipeg Receives Over $25K in Grants for Tree, Shrub Planting

By David Klassen

Two federal grants awarded Saturday will help the City of Winnipeg plant an additional 200 trees and 200 shrubs in natural areas and other public green spaces this year.

A $1,600 grant from Tree Canada — Tree to Our Nature Canada 150 Legacy Program, and $25,000 from the CN EcoConnexions — From the Ground Up Program, will plant trees throughout the city, and in communities where CN operates.

“We are grateful to receive this funding which will allow the city to work with community groups to beautify neighbourhoods and promote volunteer efforts to improve the tree canopy in Winnipeg,” said Matt Allard, acting deputy mayor. “As part of this project, the city will develop a stock of native trees and shrubs and continue to preserve our unique natural heritage.”

Interested community groups will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis and can contact 311 for more information.

