Fools + Horses Ready for First Pour at Second Location

Loveable Winnipeg coffee shop Fools + Horses Coffee Co. is ready to grind beans at its newest location at The Forks.

The kiosk, opening on Monday, mirrors The Common and will be located at the opposite end of the food hall.

“The Forks plays such an important role in connecting us to our collective history, but also in helping imagine and create an exciting future for our city,” said Lauren Kroeker-Lee, partner, Fools + Horses Coffee Co.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to be part of the continued revival and growth at The Forks, and look forward to many years of collaboration!”

The shop features a pour-over station, Modbar espresso machines that function under the counter to create clear sight lines, and nitro cold-brew coffee.

Coffee drinkers will also be able to get their local snack fix, with doughnuts from local shop Bronuts, and pastries from Pennyloaf Bakery, Cocoabeans Bakeshop, and Michael Harms.

Fools + Horses also operates its existing location on Broadway.

The opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Comments

comments