A 29-year-old Winnipeg woman was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. two kilometres east of Provincial Road 207 in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP say the woman’s vehicle lost control while travelling westbound and rolled into the southside ditch.

She was wearing her seatbelt and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating whether alcohol and fatigue were factors in the collision.

— Staff

