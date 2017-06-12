ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Man Breaks into Anola Hotel After Hopping Patio Fence

Anola Hotel Robbery
A suspect is shown behind the till of the Anola Motor Hotel on June 8, 2017. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP are investigating a break-in at the Anola Motor Hotel where a suspect hopped a patio fence to gain entry into the establishment.

The break-in happened June 8 at around 3:20 a.m. and was caught on video surveillance.

Oakbank RCMP say the suspect climbed over a fence and made his way to a safe once inside the building. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and property.

The suspect is described as wearing loosely fitted dark pants, a light-coloured windbreaker jacket, runners and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 444-3847.

