Two Critically Injured in ATV Accident Near the Floodway

Two people were sent to hospital on Saturday when the ATV they were riding crashed near the Red River Floodway.

Emergency crews responded at around 11 p.m. to the area of Courchaine Road and Turnbull Drive.

A 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were found with severe injuries. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition, where the woman was later upgraded to stable. The man remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police are investigating and ask anyone with information about the crash to call (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

