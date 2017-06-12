Manitoba Man Killed When Truck Rolls into Ditch Near Birtle

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 Sunday evening killed a Birtle, Manitoba man.

The 69-year-old was driving an eastbound semi-tractor without the trailer when he drove onto the shoulder. Police say it’s believed he over-corrected to the left as he entered a left-hand curve. He entered the north ditch and rolled.

The crash happened approximately one kilometre east of Birtle in the RM of Prairie View.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is not considered a factor. A seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

