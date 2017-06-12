Police Investigate Two Downtown Winnipeg Shootings

Winnipeg police are investigating two shootings in the downtown area over the last couple of days.

Shots rang out in the rear lane of the 500 block of Balmoral Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said they found evidence of a gun being fired, but no suspects were found.

At around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, another shooting was reported in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street. Police again found evidence of a firearm being used, but couldn’t locate a suspect.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Police continue to investigate.

