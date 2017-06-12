Woman Dies in Flin Flon House Fire

A 40-year-old woman died over the weekend after being caught in a house fire in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in a home on 5th Avenue, forcing the 44-year-old man who owned the home to jump out of a window. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was rescued by firefighters and suffered minor injuries.

The female victim succumbed to her injuries from hospital after being extracted from the building.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate.

