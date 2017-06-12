Man Charged After Winnipeg Police Cadets Assaulted, Threatened

An intoxicated man who Winnipeg police cadets attempted to arrest on Sunday is now facing several charges.

Cadets spotted the man at around 5 p.m. in the area of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue. Police say he threatened and assaulted the cadets as they were trying to take him into custody under the Liquor Control Act.

Officers attended and made the arrest, while also locating a knife concealed in his waistband.

Uhanis Oliver Lotio, 37, of Winnipeg faces several weapons and liquor charges, as well as two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

— Staff

Comments

comments