11 Community Centres Receive Funding Grants from City

By Sarah Klein
WINNIPEG — Eleven community centres have received renovation grants from the city valued at $506,238.
The grant program ensures community centres can access much-needed funding for facility repairs and renovations.
Each community centre applicant is eligible for 100 percent support of project costs to a maximum of $50,000 per project per calendar year.
This year’s grant recipients are:
- Assiniboia West Recreation
- Chalmers
- Deer Lodge
- Glenwood
- Lord Roberts
- Melrose Park
- Notre Dame
- South Winnipeg
- Tyndall Park
- Valour
- Woodhaven Park
The program has two intake periods each year in the spring and fall.