News » 11 Community Centres Receive Funding Grants from City

By Sarah Klein

South Winnipeg Community Centre at 666 Silverstone Avenue is one of 11 facilities to receive funding grants from the city this year. (GOOGLE STREET VIEW)

WINNIPEG — Eleven community centres have received renovation grants from the city valued at $506,238.

The grant program ensures community centres can access much-needed funding for facility repairs and renovations.

Each community centre applicant is eligible for 100 percent support of project costs to a maximum of $50,000 per project per calendar year.

This year’s grant recipients are:

  • Assiniboia West Recreation
  • Chalmers
  • Deer Lodge
  • Glenwood
  • Lord Roberts
  • Melrose Park
  • Notre Dame
  • South Winnipeg
  • Tyndall Park
  • Valour
  • Woodhaven Park

The program has two intake periods each year in the spring and fall.


