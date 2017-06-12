11 Community Centres Receive Funding Grants from City

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — Eleven community centres have received renovation grants from the city valued at $506,238.

The grant program ensures community centres can access much-needed funding for facility repairs and renovations.

Each community centre applicant is eligible for 100 percent support of project costs to a maximum of $50,000 per project per calendar year.

This year’s grant recipients are:

Assiniboia West Recreation

Chalmers

Deer Lodge

Glenwood

Lord Roberts

Melrose Park

Notre Dame

South Winnipeg

Tyndall Park

Valour

Woodhaven Park

The program has two intake periods each year in the spring and fall.

