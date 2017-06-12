Jets Open Pre-Season at Home Against Minnesota Wild

The Winnipeg Jets welcome the southern rival Minnesota Wild to open the 2017-18 NHL pre-season.

Winnipeg hosts the Wild on Monday, September 18 at Bell MTS Place in the first of a two-game series at home, followed by the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, September 20.

The Jets then hop a plane to go face the exact two teams on their turf September 21 and 23, respectively.

Winnipeg returns to Bell MTS Place Monday, September 25 when the Calgary Flames come to town, followed by the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, September 27. The Jets wrap up their pre-season in Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday, September 30.

Date Opponent Location, Time (CT) Monday, Sept. 18 Minnesota Wild Bell MTS Place, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 Edmonton Oilers Bell MTS Place, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 Calgary Flames Bell MTS Place, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 Ottawa Senators Bell MTS Place, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome, 8 p.m.

