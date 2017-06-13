Man in Custody After Convenience Store Robbery with a Machete

WINNIPEG — One man is in custody after an armed robbery in the 800 block of Arlington Street on Monday.

Two suspects entered a convenience store at around 5:20 a.m. and demanded money and cigarettes.

One of the suspects was armed with a machete.

Winnipeg police later located a 32-year-old man, as well as the machete and a quantity of the stolen cigarettes.

Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters of Winnipeg faces several robbery and weapons charges, as well as resisting arrest.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

