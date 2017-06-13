Five Manitoba Restaurants Named Best Outdoor Dining Spots

Some of Winnipeg’s best patios have been short-listed so diners can make the most out of the short summer season.

Website OpenTable has ranked the best outdoor dining restaurants in Canada for 2017, with five Manitoba establishments making the culinary cut.

“Canadian patio season never lasts as long as we want. With this list from OpenTable, locals and tourists can spend less time hunting for the perfect spot to grab a drink or share a meal and more time soaking up the beautiful weather,” said Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada.

The list was compiled based on more than 515,000 restaurant reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “great for outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Best outdoor dining restaurants in Manitoba

529 Wellington

Cibo Waterfront Café

Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria

Pizzeria Gusto

Pineridge Hollow (RM of Springfield)

The full list can be found at OpenTable.com.

Comments

comments