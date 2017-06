The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Marko Dano to a one-year, one-way contract with an annual value of $850,000.

The 22-year-old played in 38 games with the Jets last season, posting 11 points (4G, 7A) in his first full season in the organization. He missed 26 games with the lower-body injury suffered on Dec. 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He started the season in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose and had two assists in six games.

— Staff

Comments

comments