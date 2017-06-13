Nitro Circus Reschedules Postponed Show to Wednesday

With rain in the forecast today, Nitro Circus has rescheduled its postponed high-flying show to Wednesday.

“Nitro Circus Live” was originally supposed to roll out at Investors Group Field last Friday, but a rainy evening derailed plans, forcing organizers to come up with a plan B.

“After the tremendous disappointment of not being able to perform last week we want to do everything possible to put on an amazing show,” Nitro Circus said in a statement.

The rescheduled show was supposed to take place tonight, but there’s no fighting Mother Nature.

“The forecast for Wednesday night, with drier conditions predicted heading into the evening, is looking good and we can’t wait to get started!”

Wednesday’s show is set for 7 p.m. Original tickets and parking passes will be honoured.

Comments

comments