Winnipeg Arts Council Searching for Poet Laureate

A search has been launched by the Winnipeg Arts Council for the city’s first Poet Laureate.

What exactly is that?

“A Poet Laureate participates actively in the cultural life of the city and serves as a literary ambassador,” explains Carol A. Phillips, executive director of the Winnipeg Arts Council.

“The Poet Laureate creates new works, but also takes on the role of celebrating the city and facilitating connections between communities through the arts. The arts are such an important part of Winnipeg and we are pleased to launch this new program.”

The successful individual will be named this fall and will be responsible for the creation of new poetic works as well as the implementation of programs to engage the public through poetry.

Applicants must be professionally published poets or spoken word artists. Self-nominations will be accepted, as well as those from the community at WinnipegArts.ca until August 31, 2017.

