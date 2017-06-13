City of Winnipeg, Union Reach Deal on New Tentative Agreement

The City of Winnipeg has reached a deal with CUPE Local 500, the union representing roughly 5,000 civic employees.

Talks of a tentative settlement were held Tuesday, with an agreement between both parties reached earlier tonight.

Details of the settlement won’t be released until members can view it and cast their votes.

Had a deal not been reached, employees would have been in a legal position to strike, leaving many city services in limbo.

The union is recommending its members accept the settlement. Details of the contract will be released at a later date.

