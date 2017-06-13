Winnipeg Maps All Ongoing Construction Projects

A new online map outlines all of the ongoing construction projects in Winnipeg.

The more than 150 construction projects scheduled for this year are indicated in a new visual tool on the city’s website, and also listed in more detail in a “list view” option.

“With such a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure this year, Winnipeggers can expect a busy and productive construction season,” said Councillor Marty Morantz, chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.

“This online map is a great tool to help citizens see the work that this investment is going towards, and help plan their travel routes.”

Users can zoom and click on an area of the map to see the type of infrastructure/construction work taking place, the estimated start/end date, percentage completed, and the associated consultant or contractor associated with the project.

Comments

comments