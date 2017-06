No one was injured on Tuesday morning when a pickup truck shot through a business in Carman, Manitoba.

The 86-year-old driver was attempting to back up to avoid a closely parking vehicle beside him. RCMP say he then inadvertently put the truck into drive and went forward into the building after pressing the accelerator.

The male driver and his 80-year-old female passenger, both from Elk Creek, weren’t injured. Nobody inside the business was injured.

Police say charges won’t be laid.

— Staff

Comments

comments