Co-Op Donates $430,000 to Manitoba Organizations

By Tyler Sutherland

Co-op Community Spaces Program
Five Manitoba organizations have received funding from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (YOUTUBE)

Five Manitoba community organizations have received a combined $430,000 for their initiatives from Federated Co-operatives Limited.

Through the Co-op Community Spaces Program, 27 community-based recreation, conservation and urban agriculture projects across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba received funding.

This year’s local recipients include:

  • Sanford Community Green Space: Sanford, Manitoba — $25,000
  • Arborg Arena Project: Arborg, Manitoba — $30,000
  • Energy Retrofit and Renovation of Interpretive Centre: Winnipeg, Manitoba — $125,000
  • Wildlife Haven Education Centre: Île-des-Chênes, Manitoba — $125,000
  • MBFI Learning Centre of Excellence: Brandon, Manitoba — $125,000

Since launching in 2015, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $4.5 million to more than 60 projects, including parks, community gardens and sports fields.

The full list is available at coopconnection.ca.


