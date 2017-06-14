Co-Op Donates $430,000 to Manitoba Organizations

By Tyler Sutherland

Five Manitoba community organizations have received a combined $430,000 for their initiatives from Federated Co-operatives Limited.

Through the Co-op Community Spaces Program, 27 community-based recreation, conservation and urban agriculture projects across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba received funding.

This year’s local recipients include:

Sanford Community Green Space: Sanford, Manitoba — $25,000

Arborg Arena Project: Arborg, Manitoba — $30,000

Energy Retrofit and Renovation of Interpretive Centre: Winnipeg, Manitoba — $125,000

Wildlife Haven Education Centre: Île-des-Chênes, Manitoba — $125,000

MBFI Learning Centre of Excellence: Brandon, Manitoba — $125,000

Since launching in 2015, Co-op Community Spaces has provided $4.5 million to more than 60 projects, including parks, community gardens and sports fields.

The full list is available at coopconnection.ca.

Comments

comments