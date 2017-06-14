Two People Carjacked in St. Vital as Bloodied Man Punches Vehicles

Scary moments for Winnipeg drivers in St. Vital played out Tuesday afternoon when a man covered in blood got into two vehicles and forced the drivers to take him short distances.

A female driver was in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Meadowood Drive at around 3:20 p.m. when a 29-year-old man entered the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Winnipeg police say two females were seen chasing after the man shortly before the incident.

The frightened driver took the man to the area of St. Mary’s Road and Vista Avenue, where he fled and began to run into traffic.

Police say he tried to get into a second vehicle, but punched it when he couldn’t.

He then hopped into a third vehicle and was driven a short distance before continuing to kick and punch other vehicles in traffic.

Police responded and found the man with a laceration to his upper body, which they say he suffered at a home in the first 100 block of Glen Meadow Street.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable. It’s unknown how the man was injured.

He’s facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.

— Staff

