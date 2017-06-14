ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Woman Scares Off Creep in University of Winnipeg Washroom

University of Winnipeg Suspect
Police are looking for this man, who they say walked into a women’s washroom at the University of Winnipeg on Tuesday and looked underneath a stall door. (WPS / HANDOUT)

A woman’s scream was enough to scare off a man lurking inside a University of Winnipeg washroom on Tuesday morning.

A female staff member entered the washroom at around 8 a.m. when she heard someone else enter shortly after. She then saw a man crawling on the floor looking under the stall doors before standing up and looking through a gap in the door of her stall.

The woman yelled and the man fled.

He is described as aboriginal in appearance, 20-25 years of age, 5’7?-5’9? in height, with an average build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.

Staff


