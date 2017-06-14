Woman Scares Off Creep in University of Winnipeg Washroom

A woman’s scream was enough to scare off a man lurking inside a University of Winnipeg washroom on Tuesday morning.

A female staff member entered the washroom at around 8 a.m. when she heard someone else enter shortly after. She then saw a man crawling on the floor looking under the stall doors before standing up and looking through a gap in the door of her stall.

The woman yelled and the man fled.

He is described as aboriginal in appearance, 20-25 years of age, 5’7?-5’9? in height, with an average build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.

— Staff

Comments

comments