Winnipeg Under a Thunderstorm Watch, Large Hail Possible

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba is under a thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch also extends north to Selkirk, Gimli and the Stonewall areas.

“A surface trough will provide the focus for thunderstorm development late this morning into the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” the watch states.

Winnipeg’s forecast high today is 24°C. A 30 percent chance of showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, with more rain expected on Friday and into the weekend.

— Staff

