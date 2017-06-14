Man Throws Brick at Winnipeg Transit Driver’s Head

Police are looking for a man who threw a piece of concrete at a Winnipeg Transit driver, striking him in the head.

Police say the man boarded the bus at around 1 p.m. on May 24 near St. Vital Centre. He refused to pay and argued with the driver before getting off downtown.

The bus driver later saw the same man waiting for a bus at Ellice Avenue and Simcoe Street. Other passengers wanted to get on and off the bus, forcing the driver to stop at the man’s location. Police say that’s when the assault occurred.

The man fled on foot.

He is described as black, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’10”, 145 lbs, with braided black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

