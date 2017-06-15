Man Arrested After Peering into Vehicles in Elmwood

A Winnipeg man faces charges after looking into yards and vehicles in the Elmwood area of Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Hart Avenue and Beatrice Street at around 5:30 a.m., where they located the suspect.

The man was carrying a backpack with stolen property inside, including two machetes, a baton, and a BB gun.

Police also say he falsely identified himself to officers.

Maciej Wladyslaw Wika, 42, has been charged with four counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and identify theft.

