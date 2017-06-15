ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Man Arrested After Peering into Vehicles in Elmwood

Winnipeg Police CrestA Winnipeg man faces charges after looking into yards and vehicles in the Elmwood area of Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Hart Avenue and Beatrice Street at around 5:30 a.m., where they located the suspect.

The man was carrying a backpack with stolen property inside, including two machetes, a baton, and a BB gun.

Police also say he falsely identified himself to officers.

Maciej Wladyslaw Wika, 42, has been charged with four counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and identify theft.

