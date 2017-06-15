Road Closures in Effect for Jazz Winnipeg Festival

Heading downtown to the TD Jazz Winnipeg Festival this weekend? There are a few road closures in effect you’ll need to take note of.

Bannatyne Avenue between Arthur Street and King Street will be completely closed to all vehicles from 9 a.m. today until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicles from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.

The Jazz Winnipeg Festival runs June 15-25.

Comments

comments