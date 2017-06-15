ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Road Closures in Effect for Jazz Winnipeg Festival

2017 TD Winnipeg International Jazz FestivalHeading downtown to the TD Jazz Winnipeg Festival this weekend? There are a few road closures in effect you’ll need to take note of.

Bannatyne Avenue between Arthur Street and King Street will be completely closed to all vehicles from 9 a.m. today until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicles from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during this time.

The Jazz Winnipeg Festival runs June 15-25.


