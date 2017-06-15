Niverville Man Stabbed During Garage Robbery

A 52-year-old Niverville man is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after being stabbed early Thursday.

The victim heard a noise in his garage at around 12:40 a.m. and went to check it out. That’s when he came across a suspect in his garage. The two men, who police say were known each other, became involved in a struggle and the victim was stabbed once in the upper body.

The suspect fled, but RCMP soon located a 20-year-old Niverville man and took him into custody.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter, assault causing bodily harm and breach of an undertaking.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

