Majority of Manitobans Recycling Beverage Containers: CBCRA

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — New figures show the majority of Manitobans are recycling their beverage containers — 70 percent of them, to be exact.

That’s good news for the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association and its Recycling Everywhere program.

While working towards a government-mandated recovery rate of 75 percent, Manitoba now has the fastest growing beverage container recycling recovery rate in North America.

“The beverage containers recycled in Manitoba last year would fill over 1,042 rail cars. What’s more is Manitoba’s third party litter audits show that year after year, litter is decreasing in major centres, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Flin Flon and Thompson,” said Jim Goetz, chairman of the CBCRA board of directors

The rapid increase in container recycling recovery has soared from 42 percent just six years ago. Recycled containers are later turned into new materials such as books, bicycles, and new bottles and cans.

