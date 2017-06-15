Transcona BIZ Hosting Free Summer Concerts, Movies in Centennial Square

WINNIPEG — The Transcona BIZ Summer Concert Series will be rockin’ the neighbourhood this season with a weekly lineup of live entertainment.

Free outdoor concerts take place all July, beginning with five-piece alt band Bullrider on July 7.

“The BIZ is delighted to be able to bring live music to Transcona once again this summer,” said Alex Morrison, executive director of the BIZ.

“This year’s concert series gives our community the opportunity to experience the best local music in town, in the great outdoors and free of charge.”

On alternating days, Transcona Centennial Square (135 Regent Avenue) will screen free movies.

Concert lineup (6-8 p.m.)

July 7 — Bullrider

July 14 — The Honeysliders

July 21 — Tracy K

July 28 — Quinton Blair

Movie schedule (nightly at 9:15 p.m.)

July 20 — Moana

July 27 — A Dog’s Purpose

August 3 — Trolls

August 10 — La La Land

August 17 — Beauty and the Beast

August 24 — Dirty Dancing (30th anniversary)

August 31 — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

