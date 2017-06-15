Three Unions Throw Support Behind Wab Kinew

WINNIPEG — NDP leadership hopeful Wab Kinew has landed the support of three prominent unions.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, Canadian Union of Public Employees – Manitoba, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2085 have endorsed Kinew to be the party’s next leader.

“Brian Pallister’s cuts to infrastructure renewal will cost our province good jobs and economic growth,” said Russ Shewchuk, business manager of IBEW 2085.

“Wab Kinew is the leader we need to renew our party and offer an optimistic, jobs-focused alternative to Pallister’s short-sighted cuts.”

The unions represent more than 28,000 members.

“I am honoured to accept the support of members in these three unions,” said Kinew. “We need unions to fight for working families. I look forward to working together with them to make sure that no one gets hurt on the job, no family goes homeless, no child goes hungry, and no community struggles with the weight of these issues alone.”

