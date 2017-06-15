Winners to Open New Large-Scale Store in Grant Park

WINNIPEG — Canadian fashion retailer Winners is the newest tenant to join Grant Park Shopping Centre later this summer.

The 22,000-square-foot store will be located in the west wing near Red River Co-op.

“Winners is the perfect addition to the Grant Park family,” said Amanda Campbell, property manager at Grant

Park. “We have been waiting to share this news for some time, and we’re very excited to make it official.”

Winners is set to open on August 15.

Also opening soon at Grant Park is GoodLife Fitness and Fionn MacCool’s Restaurant and Pub by the end of June.

