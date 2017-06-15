Man Shoots Himself with Shotgun While Exiting Winnipeg Taxicab

A man carrying a sawed-off shotgun accidentally shot himself while exiting a Winnipeg taxicab on April 6.

Two men entered the tab in the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue at around 8 a.m. They asked to be driven to a nearby address while one of the men removed the gun from a bag and passed it to the fellow passenger.

When they arrived in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue, one of the men accidentally fired the gun into his lower body. The other man fled with the gun, while the taxicab driver took the injured passenger to hospital.

Sean Roy Martin, 24 of Winnipeg, has been charged with a number of firearm-related offences and failing to comply with a probation order.

The second man, Mark Douglas Rodgers, 25 of Winnipeg, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue. He also faces numerous firearm-related offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments