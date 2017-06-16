Assiniboine Park Zoo Slashes Admission for Dads This Weekend

WINNIPEG — Dads will only pay half price this weekend at Assiniboine Park Zoo in celebration of Father’s Day.

“The warmer weather is here and the Zoo is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors for the weekend,” said Gary Lunsford, senior director, animal care and conservation.

“There is so much to do and see right now, and our summer Keeper Talks give people the chance to meet a zookeeper and learn about our many animals.”

Father’s Day weekend activities include crafts in the Gateway to the Arctic Building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dinosaurs Alive!, Winston’s Ice Cream Shoppe, the Australian Walkabout exhibit and 14 daily Keeper Talks.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities and discounted admission are in effect both Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18. Online ticket sales are excluded from the offer.

