CAA Hosting Free Document Shredding to Protect Against Identify Theft

By Brian Schultz

A free paper shredding event on Saturday will allow people to safely dispose of personal documents, such as tax returns, bills, and receipts.

CAA Manitoba Insurance is hosting the document shred at their service centre at 870 Empress Street.

“Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing fraud-related crimes in North America,” said Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations.

“When a thief gets a hold of your personal information, they can use it to commit fraud. Trying to undo the damage can be frustrating and expensive.”

Canadians lost more than $290 million to fraudsters between January 2014 and December 2016, according to the Competition Bureau of Canada.

CAA says any documents with your name, address, birth date, social insurance number, banking or credit card information should be shredded rather than just throwing them in the trash or recycling bin.

To register for a shred time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit CAA’s website.

Attendees are also asked to bring a tin for the bin in support of Winnipeg Harvest.

