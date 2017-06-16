ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Rivers Woman Killed in Collision with Semi on Highway 10

RCMP Logo VehicleA two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 Friday morning has claimed the life of a woman from Rivers, Manitoba.

The 55-year-old was driving a southbound minivan just one kilometre north of Provincial Road 353 when her vehicle crossed the centre line and hit the side of a northbound semi-trailer.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene at around 11:45 a.m.

Her male passenger, also from Rivers, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

