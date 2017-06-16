Two Charged in Winnipeg Meth Bust Worth $240K

Two people are facing drug charges after Winnipeg police seized $240,000 worth of methamphetamine from a home on Thursday.

Officers with the street crime unit seized 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, along with a quantity of cash from the residence, located in the 1000 block of Powers Street.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

They were released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

Comments

comments