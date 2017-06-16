Construction to Begin on Two New Schools in Winkler and Niverville

Design tenders have gone out on two new schools to be built in Winkler and Niverville.

The Manitoba government is funding construction on a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school for 675 students in Winkler, and a new high school for 450 Grade 9 to 12 students in Niverville.

Both schools will be built with expansions in mind, including a future addition of an eight-classroom addition in Winkler to handle up to 875 students.

Niverville will have the capacity for a future four-classroom addition and 550 students.

Hanover School Division and Garden Valley School Division will work with the Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) to have an expedited schedule to enable project tendering in early 2018.

The province says both schools will feature integrated child-care centres that will accommodate 20 infants and 54 preschool children. The Winkler school will also feature a large space to be used for nursery and before- and after-school programming.

The deadline for submissions is June 23, with the contract to begin by June 28.

Shovels are expected to be in the ground by spring 2018, with students in the classroom by September 2019.

