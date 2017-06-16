Two New Bike Repair Stations Ready to Service Cyclists

WINNIPEG — Two new bike repair stations will offer cyclists a chance for a quick tune-up while on the road.

The northeast corner of Bishop Grandin and Dakota Street will house one of the stations for cyclists along the Bishop Grandin Greenway trail. The second will be located at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre in West Broadway.

Councillors Brian Mayes (St. Vital) and Councillor Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge — East Fort Garry) will dedicate each bike repair station on June 20 and 22, respectively.

Both councillors have partnered with Bike Week Winnipeg to sponsor the installation of the stations, which will provide free access to a variety of tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance.

The stations were constructed in Manitoba by Rackworks.

Bike Week is June 17-23. To find out about the many activities taking place, visit BikeWeekWinnipeg.com.

