Thousands of Runners Hit the Pavement in Annual Manitoba Marathon

WINNIPEG — About 12,000 runners laced up on Sunday for the 39th annual Manitoba Marathon.

The run departed from the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry campus and will end up back there at the new finish line at Investors Group Field this year.

Runners competed in the full marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometre run and the super run.

Skies opened up overnight, but the rain was tapering off by mid-morning as runners snaked their way through the city.

RESULTS (preliminary)

Men’s full marathon: 1) Teresa Fekensa Bayisa (2:38:03) — Toronto 2) Jeremy Walker (2:39:07) — East St. Paul 3) Jeff Sacco (2:44:21) — Winnipeg Men’s half-marathon: 1) Daniel Heschuk (1:09:45) — Neepawa 2) Michael Middlemiss (1:12:29) — Regina 3) Davit Hagos Kidane (1:13:08) — Brandon Women’s full marathon: 1) Emily Ratzlaff (3:14:38) — Winnipeg 2) Ali Cummings (3:16:19) — Sudbury 3) Rebecca Cunnane (3:16:36) — Winnipeg Women’s half-marathon: 1) Jaclyn Adamson (1:23:37) — Winnipeg 2) Emma Kusch Dahle (1:25:53) — Winnipeg 3) Kristjana Britton (1:26:48) — Winnipeg



