Two Women Killed When SUV Collides with Tree in Portage la Prairie

Two Portage la Prairie women were killed Sunday when the SUV they were in collided with a tree.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. on Crescent Road West at the intersection of 4 Street Southwest in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Crescent Avenue at the time when it crossed over the centre line and struck the tree. Speed was a factor in the collision, but police haven’t determined whether alcohol also played a role.

A 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating whether either woman was wearing a seatbelt.

— Staff

Comments

comments