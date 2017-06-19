Canada Summer Games Calling U of M Home in More Ways Than One

By Sarah Klein

The University of Manitoba has signed on to be a hub for the upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games, providing access to buildings and facilities to ensure the Games run smoothly.

Organizers say the U of M will allow space for not only competition venues, but the athletes’ village, polyclinic/infirmary, and offices for mission staff from each province and territory.

“We’ve promised to offer athletes a high-quality competition experience in Winnipeg,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the Games Host Society.

“The partnership with the University of Manitoba will help us deliver on that promise. Athletes, coaches and mission staff will have access to first-rate campus sports facilities, residences, and offices.”

What’s in use?

Investors Group Athletic Centre: Indoor volleyball

Investors Group Field: Site of the closing ceremonies

U of M Stadium: Athletic events

U of M residences: Athletes’ village

U of M Tier Building: Hub for provincial and territorial mission teams

The 2017 Canada Summer Games are July 28 to August 13.

